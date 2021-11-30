Enes Kanter Freedom Praises America with Tucker Carlson: Critics Should ‘Keep Their Mouth Shut’

Enes Kanter is getting the least playing time of his NBA career, but he’s making more headlines than ever, lauding America’s freedoms while blasting other nations for their human rights violations.

After being sworn in as a U.S. citizen Monday and legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, the Swiss-born Turkish American joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

“People should feel really blessed to be in America. They love to criticize it but when you live in a country like Turkey or China, you appreciate the freedoms you have here,” Kanter said. “I feel like they should just keep their mouth shut and stop criticizing the greatest nation in the world and they should focus on their freedoms and their human rights and democracy.”

In recent months, Kanter has publicly challenged dictatorships and communist regimes while criticizing LeBron James and other celebrities for selectively choosing when they’re comfortable speaking about social injustices. James and other NBA stars cite America’s injustices, but they continue to profit off partnerships with China, a country with deplorable human rights issues.

For Kanter, speaking out on controversial geopolitical issues is not new despite watching most of his NBA peers stay silent on the same topics. In addition to speaking out on China and slamming Xi Jinping as a “brutal dictator,” the Boston Celtics backup center has been accused of terrorism by his home country of Turkey for criticizing president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Knowing most NBA players choose not to engage in geopolitical issues, Carlson asked Kanter about his teammates response to his social activism. The backup center replied that his teammates are really happy for him.

“My teammates were like my brothers,” Kanter said. “It was just so amazing because their support gives me so much hope and motivation to fight for what’s right so I definitely give a lot of credit to my teammates.”

