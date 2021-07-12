England Soccer Fans Decried By Boris Johnson, Prince William and Piers Morgan For Racism Against Own Team After Euros Loss

English soccer fans are being called out for resorting to brutal racist tirades after their national team lost the Euro 2020 final Sunday.

With the match tied 1-1 through extra time, Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalty kicks. Three Black players for England, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks during the shootout, and have since been the target of racist attacks.

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players ❤️ https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

A wrath of celebrities have called out the horrendous response, as fans quickly flipped from fervently supporting their national team, to directing racist social media abuse at Black players, blaming them for England’s loss. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted England’s national team as heroes, and vehemently denounced the racial abuse players were receiving after the loss to Italy.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

Prince William added that he was “sickened” by the racism being directed toward England players after Sunday’s match, demanding accountability from the offenders.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

Piers Morgan, the controversial former host of Good Morning Britain, was also one of the celebrities leading the way to condemn the acts of racism, supporting England’s players for taking a knee in protest.

When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos.

Then our black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game.

This is why they take the knee.

This is why I support them in taking the knee. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2021

England players took a knee at the start of every match during Euro 2020, bringing awareness to racial discrimination.

