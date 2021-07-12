England Soccer Fans Decried By Boris Johnson, Prince William and Piers Morgan For Racism Against Own Team After Euros Loss

Photo by Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images

English soccer fans are being called out for resorting to brutal racist tirades after their national team lost the Euro 2020 final Sunday.

With the match tied 1-1 through extra time, Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalty kicks. Three Black players for England, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks during the shootout, and have since been the target of racist attacks.

A wrath of celebrities have called out the horrendous response, as fans quickly flipped from fervently supporting their national team, to directing racist social media abuse at Black players, blaming them for England’s loss. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted England’s national team as heroes, and vehemently denounced the racial abuse players were receiving after the loss to Italy.

Prince William added that he was “sickened” by the racism being directed toward England players after Sunday’s match, demanding accountability from the offenders.

Piers Morgan, the controversial former host of Good Morning Britain, was also one of the celebrities leading the way to condemn the acts of racism, supporting England’s players for taking a knee in protest.

“When England’s players took the knee last night, I was pleased to hear loud applause drown out a few boos,” Morgan wrote. “Then our black stars get horrifically racially abused after the game. This is why they take the knee. This is why I support them in taking the knee.”

England players took a knee at the start of every match during Euro 2020, bringing awareness to racial discrimination.

