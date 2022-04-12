ESPN Alum Jason Whitlock Says Disney Sought to Feminize the Sports World By Purchasing the Network: ‘It’s the Assassination of Men!’

Former ESPN journalist Jason Whitlock is going after Disney and what he deems to be their attempt to ruin the sports company.

On Monday’s episode of his podcast Fearless, Jason spoke at length about what he says is Disney’s agenda for ESPN.

“For the last 20 years, and really starting with the purchase of ESPN in 1996. Disney has gone about the business of feminizing and wokefying sports,” Whitlock proclaimed.

“This isn’t some overnight thing that just happened the last two or three years. This isn’t some Colin Kaepernick-coincidence that they took advantage of. This has been a plot and a strategy for nearly 30 years,” he continued.

“When Disney got a hold of ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, the goal was to Disney-fy ESPN and the sports world and to feminize ESPN and the sports world. And that’s what’s gone on the last 25, 26 years,” Whitlock said.

“They do it through, their little key catchphrase, diversity, inclusion, and equity. They call it diversity, equity, and inclusion, I call it diversity, inclusion, and equity. ‘Cause it’s D – I – E. It’s the death of men. It’s the assassination of men!”

“That’s what Disney and ESPN are about. Imposing the matriarchy on the rest of the world.”

Listen above via Fearless with Jason Whitlock.

