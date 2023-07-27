ESPN Announces Pair of All-Female SportsCenter Shows Highlighting Women’s Sports

ESPN announced on Thursday that it will air two all-female SportsCenter shows as part of an initiative to increase coverage of women’s sports.

The pair of shows — scheduled for Thursday and August 11 — will be anchored by Elle Duncan and Nicole Briscoe with an “emphasis on incredible women’s sports moments,” ESPN said in a statement. They will also feature an all-female production team.

Both episodes of SportsCenter will air at 11 p.m. That edition of SportsCenter — often referred to as “SC at Night” — is usually hosted by Scott Van Pelt.

“At Disney, we prioritize amplifying women’s sports and collaborating with like-minded brands to tell diverse sports stories,” Disney Advertising Sports Brand Solutions Vice President Deidra Maddock said. “This particular execution with Ally marks the first time that we’ve developed such a unique combination of tactics and solutions to elevate women in sports — and we’re incredibly proud to be working alongside them on this initiative.”

This latest effort is the result of a multi-year partnership between Disney Advertising and Ally Financial Inc. In February, the two companies announced their partnership with the goal to “increase representation and drive greater coverage of women’s sports.” The partnership led to Ally being among the first-ever title sponsorships of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and Women’s Soccer Championship.

“These takeovers, which are unique and creative, deliver an important message — increasing visibility and investment changes the game,” said Stephanie Marciano, head of sports and entertainment marketing at Ally. “Our collaboration is another example of how brands and media can work together to advance women’s sports and meet fan demand.”

