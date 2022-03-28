ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth Trolls Colleague Dan Orlovsky About His Ex-Squad Being Picked for Hard Knocks: Watch the Lions in August, Not January

The Detroit Lions made news Monday morning as they were announced as the next team to be featured on NFL’s docuseries Hard Knocks. That didn’t stop First Take from making jokes about the league’s longstanding dumpster fire though — particularly Domonique Foxworth who clowned fellow personality Dan Orlovsky over his former franchise.

The show hosts initially shared a laugh over head coach Dan Campbell’s introductory press conference with the Lions where he famously said “when you knock us down, we’re going to get up and when we get up, we’re going bit a kneecap off.”

“He’s my guy,” the former Lions quarterback said about Campbell, “Not a coach in the NFL I’m rooting more for than Dan Campbell.

The reason behind this is that Orlovsky and Campbell were once teammates in Detroit back in the day, a component held highly by both.

“I played with Dan in Detroit,” Orlovsky said. “I’ve watched him play games with like Robo-Cop type arm braces on because his body is so beat up. I think he’s the perfect coach for that city.”

The conversation then shifted to the Lions’ current starting QB, Jared Goff, who has appeared on Hard Knocks before in 2016 and 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams. Goff can be remembered for having a few notable moments in the docuseries, especially when it came to his school education as the hosts pointed out.

Jared Goff was on Hard Knocks before right and didn’t we learn that he didn’t learn very much at school,” Foxworth noted.

“He didn’t know the sun rose in the east instead of the west,” Orlovsky replied while making a sun rising motion with his hand, setting off the entire panel into hysterics.

Moderator Molly Qerim then reeled the hosts back in and asked Foxworth what he thought of the Lions’ inclusion in Hard Knocks.

“Seems fun,” Foxworth replied, “Between Jared Goff learning about basic facts about the world and science will be great and Dan Campbell, his speeches, his pre-practice speeches I feel like will have game day intensity. I’m looking forward to this.

Foxworth then turned his attention to the Lions as a whole, indicating they won’t make the playoffs this season, to which Orlovsky wasn’t too thrilled about.

“There may not be much Lions football to watch in December or January,” he said.

“C’mon, man, it’s unnecessary,” Orlovsky replied.

“I’m just saying,” Foxworth followed up.

“Just because Stephen A. (Smith) isn’t here doesn’t mean you have to take a shot at Detroit,” Orlovsky added.

“I’m not, it’s beautiful,” Foxworth said. “I was just there. My cousin lives there, it’s a fun place to be, in the summertime. But they will not be in the playoffs, is that crazy to say?”

Foxworth finished off the segment by saying the highlight of the Lions’ 2022 season will be the preseason.

“The exciting part of their season, is going to be the preseason. It’s going to be Hard Knocks, watching them bite kneecaps and whatnot, and Jared Goff learn about the position of the moon. You think he knows anything about the moon, does he even know what it is?”

Watch above via First Take

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com