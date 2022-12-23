FIFA Investigating Salt Bae’s Access To Pitch Following World Cup Final

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, will investigate celebrity chef Salt Bae‘s pitch intrusion after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was shown on the field after Lionel Messi and the Argentinian soccer team beat France in the World Cup Final.

Fox Sports cameras caught the famous chef as he aimlessly walked around with the players’ and coaches’ families.

Salt Bae went up to Messi and tried to get a photo with the Argentinian star, but Messi walked away from him. He then tried to get Messi’s attention and grabbed him by the arm. Messi conceded and gave him a proper handshake.

Salt Bae turned Messi toward a person holding a phone and got a picture with him before Messi continued to walk away. He posted various photos on his Instagram of holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

That went against FIFA’s rules. A “very select” group is allowed to hold the World Cup trophy. Only players and coaches from the winning team can touch the trophy, and the heads of state and FIFA officials.

In a statement to BBC Sports on Thursday, FIFA admitted that there would be an investigation into Salt Bae’s unprecedented actions:

Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December.

On Tuesday, Salt Bae was banned from the U.S. Open Cup soccer tournament final after he intruded on the pitch in Qatar.

“Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” the tweet read.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

