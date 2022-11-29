Former NFL QB Claims Aaron Rodgers Pushed 9/11 Conspiracy Theories: He Told Me I ‘Should Read Up’ on Them

Former NFL quarterback DeShone Kizer claims former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers pushed 9/11 conspiracy theories as part of an effort to break the ice with new teammates.

Kizer — who served as the backup quarterback to Rodgers in the 2018 season — explained to Adam Breneman on Monday’s The Breneman Show what his first meeting with the legendary quarterback was like, and how nervous he was to meet him.

“First off, I get to the facility; I shook hands with him in the cafeteria a little while back,” Kizer said. “First day at practice, we get into the quarterback room; I’m nervous. I don’t know what this is like. This guy is the GOAT (greatest of all time). This offense is a real west coast offense. There’s a lot of responsibility.”

Kizer described what it was like to get into the quarterback’s room with Rodgers and how Rodgers broke the ice between the two.

“I set up, get my station right, walk in, Aaron looks right at me and says ‘mm-hmm,’ alright, fuck picked the wrong seat,” Kizer added. “Pick all my stuff up, move it over. Things are great, cool; I’m gonna get set up here. Shut the door, and the first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘do you believe in 9/11?'”

Kizer was stunned as to why Rodgers asked him the question about 9/11 since 2,996 people lost their lives on one of the worst days in America’s history.

“‘What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, I mean, why wouldn’t I?'” Kizer confusingly asked Rodgers. “And he was like, ‘you should read up on that.’ Okay, now we start learning the playbook and stuff, and I’m like, ‘wow, I don’t know where this is going.’

Kizer realized Rodgers had started a conversation about conspiracies, so they had something other than football to talk about.

“What it ended up being was a real thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into the conspiracies around it, and provoked a lot of great conversations, and we really bonded over that. And we started to share some books and talking about some other things. We got into history, and business, and finance.”

Watch above via The Breneman Show.

