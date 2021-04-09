Fox & Friends Posits That Baseball is Now a ‘Blue State Sport’

Joe Scarborough recently warned Morning Joe viewers that Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta is the exact sort of story that helps Republicans and hurts Democrats. Fox & Friends seems to wholeheartedly agree, spending a good deal of time criticizing the decision and even going so far as to declare that America’s pastime is now a “blue state sport.”

Georgia recently passed new voting laws to address a voter integrity issue that had, by Georgia’s own Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s own admission, did not really exist. Critics see the new laws as a way to suppress voters of color, who turned out in massive numbers in 2020 which helped President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump but also turned the state blue as both Senators representing the state are now Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

But a lot of people are outraged at this decision. Or that’s the message coming from the studio of Fox & Friends all week. Co-host Brian Kilmeade recently interviewed former Yankee pitching great David Wells for his radio program, the audio of which ran on Friday’s morning show. Wells effectively said that he was done with baseball over the politicization of the sport.

Wells told Kilmeade “I refuse to watch it because of this. I don’t want any part of it and this was my life. For me to not even want to go baseball game or watch it, it kills me because I don’t put up with that kind of crap and I don’t condone it.”

After which Steve Doocy said, “How many people on the Republican side have said, ‘now people are going to regard baseball as a blue state sport?'”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]