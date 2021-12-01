Michigan vs Ohio State is this season’s most-watched college football game, drawing an audience of nearly 16 million viewers, and it also might be the contest that saw the most people gather on one field.

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd had college football analyst Joel Klatt on his show this week and they marveled at the scene in Ann Arbor, specifically the flood of people who stormed the field to celebrate Michigan’s victory.

“Did you see the Time cover?” Klatt asked. “Google it right now everybody, the Time Magazine cover, it’s a shot of Michigan Stadium with 100,000 people on the field. It’s incredible.”

For the purpose of accuracy, the Time Magazine photo to which Klatt was referring appears to be a mocked up cover. But the crowd of thousands flooding the field was stunning regardless.

“Did all the wokey people say it’s a superspreader or something?” Cowherd asked.

“Didn’t hear the wokey people,” Klatt answered. “Fauci was in the back having convulsions.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci was skeptical of college football stadiums reopening at full capacity, stating “I don’t think it’s smart.” The University of Michigan did not issue a vaccine mandate for football games this season and only requires wearing a mask while indoors.

More than 110,000 fans packed into the University of Michigan’s football stadium, nicknamed “The Big House.” And a good chunk of those fans found their way onto the field after the Wolverines upset the Buckeyes for the first time in a decade.

“I hope they were nice to Michigan fans,” Cowherd added of the wokey people. “GREAT American sports fans. Classy.”

“Everything about Saturday was true Americana,” Klatt claimed.

Watch above via Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com