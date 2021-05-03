Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer Blasts Man United Fans For Hating Wrong Glazer Family: ‘We Can’t Sell Because WE DON’T OWN IT!!’

NFL Insider Jay Glazer would like to remind the angry Manchester United fans who are constantly after him on social media – you have the wrong guy.

Glazer, who joins Fox every Sunday during the NFL season, has no affiliation with the Glazer family that contributed to the outrage amongst soccer fans when they attempted to move ManU to the failed Super League. Not only did Glazer beg to be left alone, but he questioned the knowledge of ManU supporters, “you can’t be that good a fan of them if you think an NFL Insider owns your team.”

Just to be clear for the thousandth time as I woke up to all this stuff sent my way on social media… my family is from Brooklyn, NOT Tampa, we do NOT own Man U. We can’t sell bc WE DON’T OWN IT!! You can’t be that good a fan of them if you think an NFL Insider owns your team — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) May 2, 2021

Glazer’s Twitter mentions likely spiked over the weekend, after ManU postponed their match while angry fans stormed Old Trafford stadium in protest of the club’s owners. Two hours after his plea to be left alone seemingly didn’t work, Glazer tried a different route, with a satirical statement announcing the decision to sell his stake in ManU.

Ahhhh fuck it… after much consideration and many talks with my family (none) and due to the fact that the business is just getting in the way of my day-drinking I have, in fact, decided to sell my stake in Manchester United… this decision did not come easy — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) May 2, 2021

The Glazer family, which has owned the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1995, became shareholders of Manchester United in 2003, assuming control of the club in 2005. But again, this family is unrelated to the NFL Insider for Fox Sports who bears the same surname.

Glazer is not the only sports media member who regularly gets misidentified on Twitter, as WFAN’s Tom Izzo and WBAL’s Gerry Sandusky immediately come to mind. Please stop yelling at people on Twitter without confirming you have the right blue checkmark.

