How to Watch NFL Playoffs Wild Card Game — Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream Online

The second game of Saturday’s NFL playoff tripleheader is a showdown between two NFC West rivals. The Seattle Seahawks, by virtue of their division title, will host the second place Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

These two teams met on Dec. 27, and the Seahawks won 20-9 to secure the NFC West crown. The formula for a victory will likely be similar on Saturday. While the Seahawks offense has a few stars like Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf, the team will rely on its defense to carry the day. Safety Jamal Adams, acquired from the Jets during the offseason, has been a difference-maker for the Seattle secondary. But his status for the game is up in the air after suffering a shoulder injury last week.

The Rams are dealing with an even bigger injury question — as quarterback Jared Goff has been battling pain in his right thumb on his throwing hand following surgery. John Wolford would get the call if Goff cannot go. But the Rams, like the Seahawks, figure to rely on their defense anyway — in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Kickoff is shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call. The action can be streamed free with a cable subscription on pc, cell phone, or tablet via the Fox Sports site. The Fox Sports app can be downloaded via both the iTunes store, and the Google Play store.

