Howard Stern Awkwardly Obliterates NBC as They Prepare to Let Al Michaels Go: ‘It’s a Big F*cking Error’

Unlike Tom Brady usurping the NFL playoffs with his retirement announcement, Al Michaels has tried to keep quiet about his future at NBC, despite his imminent departure from the network after the Super Bowl.

But Tuesday morning, Howard Stern asked the 77-year-old Michaels about his future and things got a little awkward.

Usually, Stern is lauded for his ability to make guests feel comfortable during interviews, prompting them to say something interesting. But during his interview with Michaels, Stern made the iconic play-by-play voice cringe as they broached the topic of NBC.

“NBC is gonna let you walk out the door?” Stern asked “I think it’s a big f*cking error. It’s just like New England letting Brady go. Dude, I don’t get it. I think I’m in shock. This is bullsh*t. Everyone loves you. You’re doing great. What are they changing things up for? You got the No. 1 show.”

In 2016, NBC signed Mike Tirico away from ESPN to anchor the network’s Olympic coverage and eventually replace Michaels as the play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Football. Although Michaels is still widely regarded as an elite broadcaster, NBC is not expected to offer the 77-year-old a new deal when his contract expires after the Super Bowl.

“All bullsh*t aside,” Stern said. “You must be pounding your head in the wall trying to figure these guys out. Who’s running things over there? Who’s your boss?”

Michaels, who never loses his composure during a broadcast, sounded rattled as he scrambled to answer Stern. “Uhh, O.J.,” Michaels said, an ode to Peter Jennings getting prank called by a Stern listener during the ’94 Bronco car chase.

“Name the douchebag,” Stern continued, insisting Michaels provide the name of his NBC boss. “Do you feel betrayed a little bit?”

“No,” Michaels answered. “I feel that the decision was made predicated on making sure there was a succession plan in place.”

Michaels has been NBC’s play-by-play voice for Sunday Night Football since 2006. Sunday will be the 11th Super Bowl with Michaels on the call.

Listen above via SiriusXM

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com