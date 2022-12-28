‘I Need a Recovery Beer’: Luka Dončić Notches Historic Triple-Double on the Way to Wild Comeback Win Over Knicks 

Get Luka Dončić a beer. Actually, make it a six-pack.

The Dallas Mavericks guard finished off a historic triple-double amid one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history. Until Tuesday, no player in the league had ever collected 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game.

Dončić scored 60 points, pulled down 21 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists on the way to an improbable – if not impossible – 126-121 win over the New York Knicks.

The performance would require a “recovery beer,” he explained after the game.

The Mavericks were in deep trouble. With 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter, they trailed the New York Knicks 112-103 in front of a sold-out American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Statistically, the Mavs were all but dead. According to ESPN analytics, the Knicks’ win probability at that point was 99.6%.

Christian Wood hit a three-pointer to close the gap to 112-106 with 26 seconds left. Dončić then stole the ball on the ensuing Knicks possession. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a three point attempt for the Mavs, which was gathered by a hustling Dončić who put it in to make it 112-108 with 15 seconds to go. Dončić was fouled on the play, and he hit the free throw to make it 112-109.

The Mavs fouled Miles McBride on the next possession, who went one for two at the line to make it 113-109 with 11 seconds left. After a three-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie to bring Dallas to 113-112 with nine seconds remaining, things got crazy.

Dallas fouled McBride, who hit both free throws (115-112) with seven seconds left. On the next possession, the Knicks intentionally fouled Dončić with four seconds left. Crucially, Dončić hit the first free throw (115-113). On his second attempt, he missed on purpose to allow his team a chance to grab a rebound and maybe tie the game. After two or three Knicks players got their hands on the ball, Dončić managed to come up with it and promptly drained a shot to tie it 115-115.

The rest was academic. Dallas went on to win in overtime, as Dončić scored 11 points over those final five minutes for a 126-121 Mavericks win.

After being told about his historic night, Dončić gave viewers a status update.

“I’m tired as hell,” he explained. “I need a recovery beer.”

Luka after his 60 point triple double: “I’m tired as hell, I need a recovery beer” pic.twitter.com/HJJPJe1Nc3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 28, 2022

Dončić is the first player in Mavericks history to score 60 points in a game.

To put Dallas’ late comeback in perspective, the Knicks 99.6% win probability was the exact same win probability the Atlanta Falcons had when they led the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI before collapsing by blowing a 28-3. Like the Knicks, the Falcons also lost in overtime.

