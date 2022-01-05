‘I’m a Motherf*cking Problem B*TCH!’: LeBron James Unleashes Absolute Fury on His Opponent

19 years in the NBA and if LeBron James has lost any semblance of skill on the court, he certainly hasn’t lost any passion for the game or drive to remain great.

With less than a minute left during the fourth quarter of the Lakers game against the Sacramento Kings, James put the ball on the floor and drove to the basket for a clutch bucket. James battled through multiple defenders before finishing with a left-handed layup while getting fouled, setting up the opportunity for a three-point play.

After the play, James flexed and strutted past the Kings bench, while not so subtly screaming, “I’m a motherf*cking problem B*TCH!”

And James wasn’t lying. Despite being 37-years-old, he still is very much a problem for opponents on the basketball court. Tuesday night was the eighth consecutive game for James where he scored 30-points or more as the NBA superstar carried the Lakers back to a record above .500.

Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers recommended the book The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck. But it seems like James may have already read it out because that’s how he’s playing on the basketball court lately. He’s arguing with coaches, screaming expletives at opponents, throwing elbows and grabbing his crotch at a rate I don’t remember him ever doing in previous years.

The Lakers entered the season with championship aspirations, but so far, it’s been a grind to get James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the floor together. Even when his supporting cast is slacking, James continues to play at an MVP-level.

Watch above via NBA TV

