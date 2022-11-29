‘I’m Done With New York!’ Stephen A. Smith Shows Up 20 Minutes Late To First Take After Fighting NYC Traffic

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith showed up 20 minutes late to First Take Tuesday morning after he got stuck in New York City traffic on his commute to work.

Smith was not present at the start of Tuesday’s First Take because he was stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the West Side Highway in New York City.

Cameras caught Smith after he finally arrived, jogging as made his way from the car to the building.

As First Take discussed problems for the Los Angeles Lakers, Smith made it to the desk and was very annoyed about the traffic fiasco. Which didn’t stop host Molly Qeirm from poking some fun at him over his late arrival.

“We do have breaking news into First Take this morning; at 10:24 am, 12 seconds and counting, Stephen A. Smith has arrived,” Qeirm told the audience. “How are you feeling? The jog; did you pull anything? Are you okay?”

Smith was visibly irked over his late arrival, and obviously knew he’d never hear the end of it from his ESPN colleagues.

“Let me tell you something, man,” a bothered Smith said. “I’m done with New York! I’m done with New York! I was parked, and when I say parked, I mean literally parked on the West Side Highway. Parked on the West Side Highway!”

He explained how short the commute usually is for him but took ownership of his lateness.

“I have a great 15 minutes for me; I left at 8:45,” Smith added. “This is ridiculous, but I was late, my bad!”

ESPN colleague and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson took a shot at Smith and told him, “you shoulda left at 7:30.”

“I know you’d say that,” Smith told Johnson. “I’m sure I’ll hear that from some people. I ain’t leaving at no damn 7:30 for a 10:00 show when I live 15 minutes away. It ain’t happening, okay? By the way, the traffic is so damn bad, I still probably would have been late if I left at 7:30. It’s ridiculous!”

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler was on set before Smith and grinned as he listened to Johnson continue to rib Stephen A.

While Johnson continued to needle Smith over his 20-minute absence, Qerim offered a defense, agreeing about the brutal traffic as she tried to explain how awful her own morning commute was before Johnson cut her off.

“It’s your show, though, man,” Johnson continued. “How could you be late?”

Smith knew the situation he would walk into after he was taunted by Johnson and ESPN colleague and former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears, who had o just left the studio before Smith arrived.

“Listen, you think I didn’t know what I was in for with you and Swagu on the air?” Smith asked Johnson.

ESPN rolled video footage of Smith with a light jog into the studio with a security guard, who had Smith’s bags in his hands. Johnson made sure he pointed out that Smith used the security guard as his caddy as he walked into the building.

“Now look at you, you got a security carrying your bag,” Johnson said as he cracked a laugh. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

As ESPN continued to roll the footage of Smith’s jog into the building, Qeirm could not contain her laugh as Smith seemed annoyed that his late arrival was big enough news that the camera followed him in.

“Look at them; they’re spying on me, the whole bit,” Smith said with disbelief. “Camera overhead. I mean, what the hell is this world coming to?”

Johnson found it hysterical that Smith slowed down before he entered the building and pointed that out to everyone at the desk, “you gon try to walk cool once you got to the door.”

After Qerim finally told Smith that it took her two hours to get to work when it usually takes 45 minutes, Smith said he’d had it with New York City.

“I’m looking for a state with no income taxes,” Smith continued. “The taxes are too high in California and New York! Hell, I’ve been saying it for years, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Smith signed a five-year extension with ESPN in 2019, so his move to a state with no income tax might have to wait a little longer.

Watch above via First Take on ESPN.

