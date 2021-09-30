Jason Whitlock Blasts Sports Media’s Fake Political Outrage: ‘You’re An Idiot’ If You ‘Think Stephen A. Smith’s Smarter Than Me’

Jason Whitlock did his time on TV with ESPN and Fox Sports and according to the conservative sports journalist, he might still be there if he could fake outrage.

While lauding Shaquille O’Neal for recently renouncing his celebrity status because they’re “freaking crazy,” Whitlock took famous sports media members to task on his podcast for The Blaze.

“We think whoever’s got the most money, they got the most brains,” the veteran journalist said on Fearless with Jason Whitlock. “And I’ve said – no, a lot of times, the person with the most money is the person willing to…compromise what they believe in pursuit of money.”

“If there’s a person watching this, or a person on the planet that thinks Stephen A. Smith is smarter than me, you’re an idiot,” Whitlock added. “That’s not a shot at Stephen A. Smith. I’m not trying to put Stephen A. Smith on blast, but that’s not the reason Stephen A. Smith makes $12 million a year.”

Whitlock recalled seeing ESPN analyst Ryan Clark crying on TV last year while sharing a story of his son being called the N-word by a White woman while going through a McDonald’s drive-thru.

“I saw this man crying on TV and I said ‘I’m not willing to do that,’” Whitlock remembered. “I’m not going to go on national TV and act like some White woman that I don’t know and that my son doesn’t know could bring me to tears because she called my son a name. I’m not gonna do that performance.”

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro attempted to enforce a “stick to sports” mandate a few years ago, but that directive was tossed after George Floyd was murdered last year, sparking social unrest throughout the country. Athletes, media members, and celebrities from both ESPN and Fox Sports went further in pushing their social justice messaging, something Whitlock didn’t consider to be genuine.

“I don’t want it to come off like I’m better than them…I just want you to understand something about celebrity and wealth and fame and where it really comes from,” Whitlock said. “A lot of times it comes from a willingness to compromise your beliefs, a willingness to lie and be a fake, false person.”

