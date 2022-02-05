Jim Acosta Asks Former Cleveland Browns Head Coach if Joe Rogan Should Be Allowed to Stay on Spotify

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson spoke to CNN’s Jim Acosta Saturday about NFL scandals including Brian Flores‘s lawsuit, the lack of diversity in head coaching hires, and and Jackson’s own remarks about being paid to lose games. Acosta took the moment to also ask about Joe Rogan and Spotify.

Acosta asked Jackson if he might join Flores’s class action suit, and Jackson said there will be a “conversation” about that in the future.

During the long discussion, Jackson said flatly, “let’s be honest, there is racism that is going on the National Football League.”

After that conversation, Acosta pivoted slightly to the topic of Joe Rogan and a video that rocketed across Twitter on Saturday, prompting an apology from Rogan.

“Speaking of racism in American society, you know, I wanted to ask you, coach, about Joe Rogan, who is now apologizing after these videos have surfaced of him using the N-word multiple times on his podcast,” said Acosta. “I’m just curious if you’ve heard about this. What are your thoughts on all of this?”

He continued the question more specifically asking, “do you think Joe Rogan should be able to stay on Spotify, where his podcast is carried on that platform?”

“No. It’s terrible. It is no different than what’s happening in society today, and obviously the National Football League is showing itself the same way,” coach Jackson answered. “And it’s just disappointing that, like I said here in 2022, we’re having these kind of conversations.”

“I just like for people to be held accountable for what they say they do, and if they don’t do it – right’s right, and wrong is wrong.”

Acosta did not ask whether The Young Turks should be allowed to remain on YouTube.

