Joe Buck Thinks There’s a ‘Chance’ Tom Brady Walks Away From $375 million Fox Broadcasting Job Before Starting

ESPN’s Joe Buck thinks there is a chance that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could walk away from his broadcasting contract with Fox Sports before it starts.

In May 2022, Brady signed an absurd contract with Fox Sports as an analyst that would go for ten years and be worth $375 million after he finished his career as a player.

Fox Sports lost their number one pairing of Buck and longtime partner Troy Aikman to ESPN to call Monday Night Football. Fox reacted by signing one of the greatest football players to join their booth once he finally decided to retire.

Buck joined Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with host Jimmy Traina. Traina asked Buck about the contract Brady received after the departure of Buck and Aikman. Buck referenced Brady’s personal life and his divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Traina played an old clip of an interview he did with Buck in January, and Traina predicted Brady would sign with Fox. Traina asked Buck for an apology because his prediction came true, or he thought.

“Oh, he is? Because did a FIFA promo?” Buck answered.

Buck thought there was a chance Brady could play next year and not retire after the 2022 season, but he does not know him personally to give a firm answer.

“I think there’s so much up in the air in his life right now. For anybody to go, ‘hey, he’s 100 percent doing X, Y, or Z.’ I don’t think it’s possible,” Buck said.

People at Fox told Buck they were not sure Brady would honor the contract he signed.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, I think there’s a chance,” Buck added. “Who knows where his family life takes him, who knows, where, if he plays one more year or he doesn’t. I know there are people at Fox who would say there’s a chance that he doesn’t call a game there.”

Buck seemed unsure that Brady would be 100 percent committed to joining the Fox broadcast booth and not take the $375 million he was offered.

“I just don’t know,” Buck added.

