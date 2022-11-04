Joe Scarborough Blasts Nike for Not Dropping Kyrie Irving: Nike Believes ‘in Social Justice Just Not for Jews’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasted Nike on Friday for not dropping Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving over promoting an anti-Semitic film.

In an Instagram post on Friday, following the Nets announcing on Thursday a suspension of Irving for at least five games without pay, the 11-year NBA veteran said he was sorry, but still agreed with some of the film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America:

While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am. KYRIE

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough and his fellow panelists blasted Irving and his apology given his justification of promoting the film.

“That wasn’t an apology either saying they’re some parts of – you know, that’s like saying ‘Mein Kampf, well, you know, it has some florid language if you really look…’ I mean, it’s really sick, this guy can’t just say he’s sorry because, you know why he can’t say he’s sorry? Because he’s not sorry, which raises the question is it really worth it for Brooklyn or any organization to carry this stuff.

“It shouldn’t be,” said co-host Mika Brezinski.

“Yeah,” said co-host Willie Geist. “And even that qualified apology comes all because he started to impact his bottom line because the suspension is without pay, it will be at least five games, maybe longer.”

“The Nets have been trying to trade him over the last few weeks, no takers. No one in the NBA who wants this guy at this point who just a few years ago was seen as one of the brightest guys in the league. If you’re a Brooklyn Nets fan, when the suspension ends whenever that might be, how do you cheer for this guy?”

“How can you!” exclaimed Scarborough. “How can Brooklyn cheer for this guy.”

Guest Donnie Deutch blasted Nike, which has Irving as a client for its shoe collection.

“There are instances where somehow anti-semitism falls into a different category than other hate tropes, if you will,” said Deutch. “But Nike, the light is on you now. Shame on you if you stay with him. Shame on you. I will never buy a Nike product again.”

In an Oct. 31 statement to The Athletic, while not condemning Irving, Nike condemned anti-Semitism.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” said the company.

The Anti-Defamation League has rejected a $500,000 donation from Irving, citing his insincerity to make amends following his promotion of the film.

Watch above via MSNBC.

