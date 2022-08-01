JUST IN: Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games for Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The decision, which came down Monday, was made by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson — the arbitrator assigned to the case. The NFL Players Association, which represents the league’s players, will not appeal the decision. Whether the NFL will uphold the suspension is to be determined.

The Browns traded this offseason for Watson, who did not play last season amid allegations of sexual misconduct. In relation to that, he has settled 20 civil lawsuits against him with four remaining and has not been criminally charged. Watson signed a 5-year, $230 million contract with the Browns with all that money being guaranteed. Cleveland traded starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom the team drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to the Carolina Panthers last month for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter:

Robinson heard arguments from the league, the union and Watson’s attorney during a three-day hearing held in her home state of Delaware in late June. The NFL had been pushing for a suspension of at least a year, while the NFL Players Association and Watson’s attorney argued that the quarterback should not be suspended at all. The sides discussed a potential settlement all the way up through the hearing, but they could not agree to a deal. In the days leading up to Robinson’s decision, the league and Watson’s side engaged in further settlement talks, sources told ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but neither side ever felt they were close to an agreement. The most Watson’s side indicated it was willing to offer was a suspension in the range of six to eight games, according to sources. The best the league indicated it was willing to offer was a 12-game suspension and a significant fine — in the range of $8 million, sources said. If his suspension is upheld, Watson will still be able to participate in practice during the preseason. He will also be allowed to return to the Browns to practice during the second half of the suspension, in Week 4, according to the CBA. But he will not be allowed to be with the team during the first half of the suspension.

