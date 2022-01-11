‘Them Bootyholes Are Tight’: ESPN Analyst Bizarrely Explains the Feeling of Pressure Before a National Championship Game

Coaches and players were both undoubtedly feeling a sense of pressure prior to Monday night’s national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide in Indianapolis. One ESPN analyst did his best to try and convey how that pressure felt.

“It might not matter to the players, right then, but to the coaches, them bootyholes are tight,” former Georgia linebacker and current ESPN analyst David Pollack said emphatically.

The rest of ESPN’s pregame show laughed and agreed with Pollack’s unique assessment of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban.

“Them booties,” Pollack continued. “In practice, you’re around the coaches at practice…you can feel it, it’s palpable, man, it’s that week.”

“The bootyhole’s palpable,” another analyst added after the camera panned away from the crew.

Not exactly the type of analysis you expect to hear on the Disney-owned sports network, but when ESPN offers seven hours of pregame coverage ahead of college football’s national championship, the hosts are forced to dig deep for commentary.

Defensive pressure made an immediate impact during the national championship game, with only 15 total points being scored in the first half. But Georgia was able erupt for 20 fourth quarter points including a game-sealing pick six.

Smart’s team was able to fight through the feeling of pressure to outlast Alabama 33-18 as the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years.

