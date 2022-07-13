LeBron James Clarifies Brittney Griner Comments: I ‘Wasn’t Knocking Our Beautiful Country’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James clarified his comments about WNBA star Brittney Griner being held in Russian captivity.

“Over 110 days now, how could she feel like America has her back?” he said in an upcoming episode of his YouTube talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, according to a trailer, adding “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

On Tuesday, James clarified his comments.

“My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome,” he tweeted, adding “#FreeBG,” using Griner’s first and last initials.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, pleaded guilty last week to drug possession charges. She was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal. President Joe Biden talked with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, by phone the day before Griner’s plea. Biden read part of a letter he sent to Brittney Griner. The letter was given to Griner on through the U.S. Embassy in Russia.

