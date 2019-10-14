comScore
LeBron James Weighs In on NBA-China Controversy: Daryl Morey ‘Wasn’t Educated on the Situation’ When He Tweeted

By Josh FeldmanOct 14th, 2019, 10:13 pm

The NBA has faced serious criticism in the past week for caving to pressure from China, set off by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey‘s tweet in support of protests in Hong Kong.

In the past week, others like Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have gotten criticism for answers on the controversy that basically dodged the issue.

LeBron James was asked for his take tonight and had this to say:

“We all talk about this freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, and you’re only thinking about yourself. I don’t want to get into a… feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

As soon as his comments spread around Twitter, James was immediately criticized:

UPDATE — 10:40 pm ET: James took to Twitter to follow up:

