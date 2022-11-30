‘Mad Dog’ Russo Mercilessly Roasts Stephen A. Smith A Day After He Showed Up Late For First Take: ‘YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED!’

ESPN’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo viciously roasted ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith the day after Smith showed up more than 20 minutes late to First Take.

On Tuesday morning, terrible traffic on New York City’s West Side Highway caused Smith to arrive 20 minutes late to work. Smith said his normal 15-minute commute turned into an hour and 30 minutes of bumper-to-bumper traffic hell.

Wednesday, Russo, known for his fiery emotion, would not let Smith off the hook. Russo used his “What Are You Mad About!” segment on First Take to chastise Smith for his late arrival. Dog’s rant was a slow burn, as he started calmly before things went off the rails.

“Listen, when you have a leader —Denzel Washington in Glory — … I expect the leaders to set an example and be on time,” Russo said. “You wouldn’t see me late for a radio show. I’m here every day at 10; this is a disgrace.”

ESPN turned to the b-roll from an outside camera on Tuesday when they showed Smith jogging into the building.

“This is a joke. He’s not two minutes late, he’s not eight minutes late, he’s six segments late,” Russo added. “And he’s not exactly Jim Ryan, going back to the old days, running a marathon, and then he stops. What did he get tired?”

Russo changed his tone and began to shout at Smith.

“I mean, jeez, run all the way, for crying out loud!” Russo shouted. “Leave at 7:00 in the morning! What are you doing? You are our fearless leader!”

Smith walked back and sat on the floor with his back against the wall after Russo raised his voice because he knew he would hear an earful. First Take host Molly Qerim stood there in amazement as she watched Russo obliterate Smith.

“And here it is; you show up at 10:20!” Russo yelled. “And he has to get his makeup on, have his little bagel, his little yogurt, a little coffee. He walks in here at 10:36 in the morning! That is a disgrace!”

Russo, like Smith, grew up and has lived around New York City for most of his life. So he would not accept any excuse Smith came up with

“The West Side Highway is always a mess!” Russo angrily added. “Leave at 7:30!

He added, “That is a joke! You should be ashamed of yourself! I’m disappointed in ya! You’re the leader of this brigade. You’re the captain! Captains don’t do that! Don’t, ever again, ever!”

Smith tried to keep a straight face, but with Russo bent over awkwardly in front of him, he laughed and smiled.

“Okay, I’m finished,” Russo said.

Qerim soaked the moment in and could not get enough of a defeated Smith on the ground.

“I was just taking a moment,” Qerim added. “I just need one more moment.”

Smith was at a loss for words and could not formulate a sentence, to which Qerim said, “yeah, I don’t think you should say anything.”

“I’m not going to say anything. I have nothing to say; I have nothing to say. You gonna call me on Mad Dog Radio to chastise me too?” Sith added — referring to the Dog’s daily show on SiriusXM, which opens at 3:00 pm.

“I’m going to lead with you at 3:05,” Russo answered.

Watch above via ESPN.

