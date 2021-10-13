Mark Cuban Says He Requires Employees Be Vaccinated: I Don’t Want My Kids at Risk So If You’re Unvaxxed ‘I’m Gonna Be in Your Motherf*cking Ear’

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, gave an impassioned defense of vaccine requirements on Wednesday.

Cuban joined The Ringer’s Kyle Brandt on his Spotify podcast “10 Questions,” and he responded to people who — as Brandt put it — want him to “shut the hell up about the vaccine.”

He said that getting vaccinated is certainly a personal choice, but “there’s consequences that come with that.”

If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated, unless there’s a doctor’s reason where they can’t be. Like you, I don’t want my kids to be at risk. So the consequences of you not being vaccinated is I’m not gonna shut the fuck up. I’m gonna be in your motherfucking ear driving you motherfucking crazy.

The Mavs are requiring fans to either show proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test within 48 hours of the game in order to attend.

Cuban partly defended his position by talking about the need to protect immunocompromised individuals, including cancer survivors.

“We’ve had cancer patients that are lifelong Mavs fans as well come to us and say, ‘Oh my God, this is the only place I feel as safe as I can be,'” he said. “There are 16.9 million cancer survivors in this country. And there are 75 percent of people who have gotten at least one vaccination shot. We have to give consideration to them as well.”

“I’d rather feel good knowing that someone who’s immunocompromised or a cancer survivor is going to feel as safe as we can possibly make it coming to a game.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts around the 23-minute mark), via The Ringer.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com