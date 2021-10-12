Media Reacts to Jon Gruden Resigning After Racist, Homophobic and Sexist Emails: Sounds Like ‘Trump’s New Running Mate’

By Brandon ContesOct 12th, 2021, 9:57 am
 
Twitter reacts after Jon Gruden resigns from Las Vegas Raiders

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After soaking up the pomp and circumstance during a red-carpet rollout for his NFL return three years ago, Jon Gruden exits the Las Vegas Raiders by way of self-inflicted disgrace.

Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal released a 2011 email from Gruden, where he used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association director DeMaurice Smith. After briefly surviving the decade-old racist comment, The New York Times proved his comments about Smith were just the tip of the iceberg, reporting that Gruden had also made homophobic and misogynistic remarks.

Gruden announced his resignation Monday night following the second bombshell report. His offensive comments were uncovered during the NFL’s investigation into the toxic workplace environment of the Washington Football Team.

The emails were reportedly exchanged between Gruden and former WFT president Bruce Allen from 2011-2018. At the time, Gruden was an ESPN employee, working in their Monday Night Football booth.

More than 650,000 emails were investigated by the NFL and so far, WFT ownership and executives have been spared the type of deserved public condemnation that’s being directed at Gruden.

The football coach’s resignation from the Raiders comes while in the fourth season of a 10-year $100 million contract.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a released statement. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

The topic of Gruden dominated sports media and Twitter Monday night, with few defending him and most recognizing his mutual parting of the ways from Las Vegas as a necessary fallout. But considering the racist, homophobic and misogynistic nature used in the damning emails, one parallel was repeatedly made on Twitter, connecting Gruden to former President Donald Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: