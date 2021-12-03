Grizzlies Absolutely BLOW OUT Thunder with Largest Margin of Victory in NBA History

The Memphis Grizzlies disemboweled the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 152 to 79. The 73-point win is the largest margin of victory in the NBA since the league was formed in 1946.

The previous record was 68, set when the 1991 Cleveland Cavaliers downed the Miami Heat 148-80.

Memphis shot a franchise record 62.5% from the field, including 52.8% from three-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis in scoring with 27 points as the Grizzlies spread around the wealth. Nine players scored in double digits, including six off the bench. Memphis also dished out a whopping 41 assists.

The Grizzlies led 72-36 at the half and never looked back. At one point, they led by 78 points.

Oklahoma City took its eighth loss in a row to drop to 6-16. The Thunder’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was the only player in the game not to score from the field. He logged an eye-popping -56 while he was on the court.

For Memphis, it was the team’s third straight victory. The Grizzlies are second in the Southwest Division with a 12-10 record.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com