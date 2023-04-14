With the announcement that the Washington Commanders will soon be sold, the NFL saga of current owner Dan Snyder has likely come to an end. ESPN’s Mina Kimes, however, believes the NFL shouldn’t let up with its investigation into Snyder’s controversial tenure.

The owner has been under a microscope since 2020, when it was reported that more than 40 women claimed they were sexually harassed within the organization. One of those claims was even against Snyder himself. The NFL fined the team $10 million, and Snyder has called the claims against him “meritless.”

Less than two years later, the team was once again under fire when it was revealed it underreported ticket revenue. The Commanders are under federal investigation for that while the NFL is in the middle of its own investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

“It is massive, not just for this team and its tortured fanbase, but for the entire NFL,” Kimes said on the selling of the team. “I mean, Laura (Rutledge), we’re not talking about the turning of a page here. We’re talking about the closing of a book that will go down as one of the most shameful records of any owner in any professional sport as you laid out there with that timeline, which only touches some of it.”

On Thursday, it was reported that Snyder had reached an agreement to sell the Commanders to the group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also considered throwing his hat in the ring but ultimately didn’t place a bid.

Even with Snyder gone, Kimes said, the NFL should continue investigating the litany of issues that were reported under his reign.

“Even if this sale does go through and Daniel Snyder is no longer an NFL owner,” she said, “I do think it is imperative that the NFL finishes that investigation and releases it. Because if they do care about transparency and some of the values that they’ve been espousing as they continue this investigation, releasing it becomes paramount in my mind.”

