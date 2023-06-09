NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decided to have some fun at the expense of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Thanks to yet another instance of him waving a gun around on camera, Morant is likely facing a major suspension as Silver recently hinted at. Despite having to deal with such a difficult situation involving one of the future faces of the NBA, Silver wasn’t afraid to joke about it on the Dan Patrick Show.

It started when the conversation shifted to carrying violations in the NBA.

“And you know who carries the ball more than anybody?” Patrick asked Silver. “Adam Sandler.”

Patrick, well aware of the double entendre at play, then suggested something for the NBA.

“You know what, I’m gonna get Sandler to do a PSA for the NBA,” he said, “on an anti-carrying program.”

Silver, seemingly on the same page, responded with a punchline.

“It could have a double meaning, by the way,” he said, continuously nodding when Patrick acknowledged the subtle reference to Morant.

When the video call ended, Patrick and the rest of his crew burst into laughter and gave Silver credit for his willingness to even make the joke.

“It was on a tee,” Paul Pabst said. “I didn’t think he was gonna go there.”

Watch above via Peacock

