The courtside fan who shoved Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry in game three of the NBA Finals is reportedly a partial owner of the Golden State Warriors and a notable venture capitalist, according to Axios.

The fan in question, Silicon Valley billionaire Mark Stevens, has owned a stake in the Warriors since 2013. He was ejected early in the fourth quarter during the Warriors’ home game last night after getting into a physical altercation with Lowry, who dove into the crowd to go for a loose ball — a very common disturbance that courtside NBA fans are expected to look out for.

While chasing the ball, Lowry landed in one fan’s lap and was given a pat on the back by another, but he also bumped into Stevens, who can be seen wearing a blue Warriors team polo and briefly shoving the star player away from his seat. After the incident, Lowry scolded Stevens and another fan who grabbed his jersey and walked away shaking his head. He also complained to referees, resulting in Stevens being removed from the arena.

“The fans have a place; we love our fans. But fans like that shouldn’t be allowed to be in there, because it’s not right. I can’t do nothing to protect myself,” Lowry told ESPN after the incident. “But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever.”

The Axios report also cited sources who say the NBA and Warriors are looking into Stevens’ altercation with Lowry.

When Stevens purchased a partial stake in, the team’s executive chairman Peter Guber said in 2013 that the tech investor “will prove to be a tremendous asset to our organization as we strive to become one of the model franchises in professional sports.”

“We’ve managed to build a strong and well-rounded ownership group in which each individual contributes to our success, and Mark is no exception. He’s an ideal fit,” Guber added.

Watch the clip of altercation above, via SN.

