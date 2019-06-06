Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) fiercely criticized YouTube over their decision to demonetize the videos of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder.

The videos were demonetized due to a homophobic harassment campaign against Vox’s Carlos Maza that Maza argued was directly influenced by Crowder’s videos.

This is ridiculous. YouTube is not the Star Chamber — stop playing God & silencing those voices you disagree with. This will not end well. #LouderWithCrowder https://t.co/x8G4pm4gS3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

In a tweet Thursday morning, Cruz accused YouTube of being the “Star Chamber,” in an apparent reference to a medieval court system in England known for arbitrary and secretive rulings of law.

Cruz followed up by claiming YouTube banned Crowder and calling for YouTube to explain the decision.

This is nuts. YouTube needs to explain why @scrowder is banned, but @iamsambee (“Ivanka is a feckless c***.”) & @JimCarrey (“look at my pretty picture of Gov. Kay Ivey being murdered in the womb”) aren’t. No coherent standard explains it. Here’s an idea: DON’T BLACKLIST ANYBODY. https://t.co/F6ez8XHzXS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019

YouTube has not banned Crowder, but demonetization means he cannot make any money from advertisements on his video or channel.

Steven Crowder is not banned and from what I can tell Jim Carrey hasn’t updated his YouTube channel in four years. https://t.co/F8WXCkL6gB — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 6, 2019

YouTube announced Wednesday that it would demonetize Crowder’s channel just a day after initially announcing it would take no action against him following Maza’s complaints.

