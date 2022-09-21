Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 for hurling a homophobic slur in a video he posted on social media.

“Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using offensive and derogatory language on social media,” the league said in a statement. “Edwards has acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate.”

Edwards made the comments while he was filming a group of people standing on the sidewalk, in a video he posted on his Instagram story.

“Look at the queer-ass n*****s, man,” said Edwards in a video recording a group of men. “[Look at] the world [has] came to, bruh.”

Edwards issued an apology on Twitter after the video surfaced.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” he said. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a statement following Edwards’ apology. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

The only penalty Edwards received was monetary — he will not be served a suspension heading into the basketball season.

