NFL Fans Baffled by Minnesota Vikings Bizarre Attempt at a Hype Video: ‘Mom I’m Scared’

Needing to beat the Green Bay Packers to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Minnesota Vikings unleashed the most bizarre hype video ever created.

The odds were already stacked against the Vikings as they attempted to win without their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins who was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Seeking a miracle, the Vikings turned to 29-year-old backup Sean Mannion and their social media team for help.

Unfortunately, neither proved to be the hero Minnesota needed. Mannion failed to match Green Bay’s high-powered offense led by Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings social media team left everyone in disbelief over the hype video they concocted. Minnesota was knocked out of playoff contention, losing to Green Bay 37-10 on Sunday Night Football.

The video, which features a song parody of Disney’s Let It Go, attempts to mock the Packers and their Cheesehead fans, but the Vikings were the ones who came out of this on the wrong side of history.

Fans struggled to fathom the purpose or meaning of the video which ends with a Vikings helmet seemingly using a heater to melt Lambeau Field. The most consistent takeaway is that it looked like a graphic bowling alleys might use after someone throws a strike. But in terms of how it could successfully serve as any sort of hype video, fans were justly confused.

Who confidently clicked “send tweet” on this? https://t.co/hHWwlIgAGy — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 3, 2022

When you bowl a strike https://t.co/RNyggWqomj — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 3, 2022

Deleted scene from Pan’s Labyrinth? Cheesehead dude is creepy af. https://t.co/15KgSWJJBb — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) January 3, 2022

Da fuq is this? Like I don’t get it on any level? https://t.co/4TpVttfLLI — Ramie Makhlouf (@RamieIsTweeting) January 3, 2022

Can somebody explain to me what the hell this is? https://t.co/30c9bFIkc8 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) January 3, 2022

This is absolutely terrible content and I want more of it. https://t.co/ZHfGJSwuY2 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 3, 2022

Minnesota bowling alleys are about to steal the SHIT out of this. https://t.co/eEQMbobIt0 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 3, 2022

Delete this first, your franchise second https://t.co/kcHcfixaHv — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) January 3, 2022

A lot of people saw this, but there’s still time to delete it 🥴 https://t.co/0eLMQE0Bjb — Kelly Brzeski (@CadetKelly13) January 3, 2022

Down 20-3 at half feels appropriate after this https://t.co/nRuiPar4p5 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) January 3, 2022

