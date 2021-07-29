Nicolle Wallace and Jemele Hill Lash Out at ‘Doughy White Right-Leaning Losers’ Attacking Simone Biles

After Simone Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s Team Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics, a chunk of conservative media used it as an opportunity to attack her as a quitter.

Wednesday afternoon on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace and Jemele Hill defended Biles by firing back at right-wing media for their criticism of the superstar gymnast.

“I have to tell you what I really thought when I saw this,” Wallace began to Hill and Paul Rieckhoff. “My first thought was just this ache for this jewel,” she said of Biles.

“I found it soul crushing to see a little pocket of doughy white right-leaning losers, who probably have a hard time getting – dates, attack her,” Wallace continued. “And I think if we want to know the answer to the question, how f’d up is our country, just look at the reaction to what happened this week in Tokyo with Simone Biles.”

The reaction to Biles pulling out of Olympic events to focus on her mental health was mixed, with many supporting and applauding her decision, while others questioned her toughness and loyalty as a teammate. Wallace did not call out any specific names for attacking Biles.

“I agree with you,” Hill responded. “Simone Biles is extraordinary and I think what we forget is what she has been through on a personal level. She’s the only gymnast that’s competing in these Olympics that was victimized by Larry Nassar.”

“To act as if Simone Biles owed us anything is crazy,” Hill added. “This woman has given this sport everything even when the powers at be enabled somebody to violate her, she still gave it her all. So for people to question how mentally tough she is, I find that to be disgusting.”

