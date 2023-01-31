Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco told Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe he saved some 83% of his career earnings by doing things like buying fake jewelry and abstaining from buying Ferraris.

Ochocinco made a little over $48 million in his 11 seasons in the NFL between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots, according to Spotrac. In a one-on-one interview on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Ochocinco explained how he saved 83 percent of his career earnings since he played his last game in the NFL in 2011. Sharpe wanted to know if Ochocinco had any purchases throughout his life that he regretted.

“Probably some of the cars, maybe in year four,” Ochocinco said. “But I didn’t purchase them; I leased everything. Bugatti, Ferrari, I did it all.”

The former wide receiver explained that at the peak of his career, his name was so valuable that it did not matter what kind of car he drove, so he found no point in buying an exotic car.

“Why am I driving a Ferrari? Why am I driving a Rolls Royce, and I’m Ocho?” He added.

Ochocinco brought up that it was pointless to buy different kinds of expensive jewelry, and Sharpe fired back and said, “it’s easy for you to do that now, Ocho, because you had the jewelry, you had the cars.” Ochocinco admitted the fancy jewelry he had when he played was something the casual fan could buy in a local mall.

“No, no, no, never bought real anything when I was playing,” Ochocinco continued. “Never; what was the point? I went to Claire’s.”

Sharpe was stunned that the two-time All-Pro wide receiver admitted that he bought all his jewelry at a retail store. He then asked Sharpe to give him the time on his watch, and Sharpe told Ochocinco what time it was.

“How much that cost me?” Ochocinco said. “Cause time is free, so what am I paying for it for? For what? I’m Ocho. What’s the point? There’s nothing I can buy that’s bigger than my name alone, so it made no sense. But everybody’s caught up in image and looking a certain way and being rich. It’s me; it’s pointless.”

The former wide receiver said the “hard part” is his effort to keep his children grounded, but he buys his fiancée authentic jewelry.

“The kids, I allow them to do the designer and the nice stuff because I saved 80-83 percent of my salary, so it’s okay, and I have stuff coming in already,” Ochocinco added. “So life is good because I was able to sustain and keep most of my wealth that I made when I was playing.”

“I allow the kids to enjoy, but I need them to understand there’s gonna come a time you’re gonna have to get off that payroll, but for right now, I will always be there for them. No matter what they want. Long as you don’t try to live a lifestyle that you know you can’t afford.”

The interview between the two got off to a rocky start after Ochocinco arrived late to the recording. Sharpe ripped him and said, “see, that explains why the Bengals didn’t win no Super Bowl.”

Watch above via the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com