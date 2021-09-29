Through three games this college football season, the Ole Miss Rebels have been dominant, averaging more than 50 points during their undefeated start behind head coach Lane Kiffin.

Nothing about their first three games should cause Kiffin to be described as a “clown” or an “embarrassment,” so when ESPN’s Michael Wilbon did just that, the Ole Miss coach fired back at the hot take.

After handling their matchups against Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane with ease, Ole Miss is set for a clash with Alabama this weekend. As ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption previewed the matchup, Wilbon predictably picked Alabama before chastising Kiffin to his co-host Tony Kornheiser.

“Lane Kiffin’s a clown,” Wilbon ranted Tuesday night. “Lane Kiffin has been an embarrassment at multiple stops. I mean, nobody’s going to run out there and say ‘yeah, I want Lane Kiffin right here on the logo representing me’…Once again Lane Kiffin equals embarrassment at some point wherever he is.”

A few hours after the rant, Kiffin responded on Twitter with a couple of emojis depicting his anger and plan to pray for Wilbon. “Life is too short to be so angry,” Kiffin added.

And way to go out on a limp and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite. How long did you watch film to come up with that surprise pick??? Really News worthy captain obvious. 😂 @PTI — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 29, 2021

Wednesday morning, Kiffin addressed Wilbon’s rant again, this time with a clearer mind. “Way to go out on a limb and pick the number one team in the country at home who is a huge favorite.” Kiffin tweeted. “How long did you watch film to come up with that surprise pick??? Really newsworthy captain obvious.”

Alabama opened the week as 20-point favorites over Ole Miss, but the line has since moved in the Rebels direction, signaling bettors have much more faith in Lane Kiffin than Wilbon does.

