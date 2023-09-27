University of Oregon coach Dan Lanning flatly rejected Skip Bayless’ claim that his team had “venomous vengeance” toward the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado’s meteoric rise came to a halt last Saturday when the team was blown out 42-6 by Oregon. Just before the game, Lanning told his players that the Buffaloes were only “playing for clicks” while his team is “playing for wins.”

Days later, Bayless claimed on FS1’s Undisputed there was a “deep-rooted, venomous vengeance” among white coaches because Sanders is a relatively inexperienced black coach getting the national spotlight.

Speaking to the media Monday, Lanning chuckled at the accusation.

“I don’t know Skip at all,” Lanning said. “I’ve never had a conversation with him. I’ve watched him enough to know how often he gets it wrong, so that sounds about right.

“Ultimately, we’re playing to win the game. And you saw a 15-second clip from a window view outside the house of what happens in a locker room. I know our locker room. I’m in the house 100% of the time. I know how our players felt going into that game, and I know what it takes to motivate our players. That’s my job — to motivate our players.”

Because of some of the decisions made by Lanning — like going for it on fourth down while leading and going for two-point conversions — Bayless believed Lanning wanted to “humiliate” Sanders and his players.

Lanning said he does that every game and the Colorado matchup was no different.

“Did I go for it on fourth down? Yeah, I have every game this year,” he continued. “I’ve gone for it nine times. Did I go for a two-point conversion? Yeah, I’ve done it three out of the four games this year; and if we play again tomorrow, I’m gonna do the same thing. I’m gonna do everything I can to win a game and everything I can to motivate my team.

“That, to me, is classless what he’s saying there, but I’m not really worried about it.”

Watch above via Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com