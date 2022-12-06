Pat McAfee Mocks Critics Complaining About Deion Sanders Telling Players to Transfer Out: ‘They Got Their Last Coach Fired!’

Pat McAfee mocked critics outraged at new University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders for telling players if they aren’t ready for him, or aren’t good enough, to go ahead and get ready to transfer out.

Sanders left Jackson State on Saturday to become the new head coach at Colorado. On Sunday, Sanders was introduced as the next head coach and addressed his team for the first time. Sanders made news when he told his players to look for other schools to transfer to because he would be bringing his own “luggage.”

On Monday’s The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee did not understand why people criticized Sanders for the comments, considering the team’s terrible season. Colorado went (1-8) in the Pac-12 and had an overall record of (1-11).

“If you watched the entire team meeting that Deion Sanders had with that team as opposed to that little part where he said, ‘I got luggage coming, and it’s Louis. We got a couple positions already filled,'” McAfee said. “And people are like, ‘Deion Sanders is telling these kids to hit the transfer portal,’ or whatever.”

The former NFL punter believed Sanders tried to get his message out to the players that if they did not want to work hard and earn a spot on the roster, they should find another school to play at.

“If you listen to the whole speech, he certainly mentioned for people to enter the transfer portal if they’re not going to be smart, tough, physical, disciplined, all those things,” McAfee added.

McAfee knew the critics of Sanders could not defend how bad Colorado was last season because Sanders replaced former head coach Karl Dorrell.

“And also, they stink,” McAfee continued. “Everybody’s like, ‘Deion Sanders is spitting in the face of these kids who worked hard to become D-1 football players.’ It’s like, well yeah, the reason why he’s there is because they stink at football. They got their last coach fired that did recruit them in there and tell them that they would play and that they would be heroes and everything.”

“Deion’s coming in there to shift the culture,” McAfee added. And his entire speech, I fucking loved it.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

