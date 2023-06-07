PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is owning up to being called a hypocrite for brokering a partnership with the operators of LIV Golf.

On Tuesday, it was announced by CNBC that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had agreed to join forces and establish a single, unified golf organization. It will effectively put an end to the feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The news blindsided fans, sponsors, and even golfers. What made it so unexpected was the fact that members of the PGA Tour – including Monahan – openly criticized LIV and its players for being funded by a country embroiled in numerous human rights controversies. The surprise announcement has also resulted in calls for the Monahan’s resignation.

Instead of fighting it, Monahan said he understands the outrage.

“There are always things that would you change,” Monahan said on Golf Today in reference to his past comments. “And what I’ve tried to do is – at every single moment, with the information that I had, and my knowledge of where things stand – try and make the best decisions and communicate those decisions to the membership.

“As we sit here today, I understand the criticism I’m receiving around the hypocrisy and me being hypocritical given my commentary and my actions over the last couple of years… But any hypocrisy, I have to own. Nobody else. That’s on me. It shouldn’t be directed at the membership. It should be directed at me.”

Still, Monahan maintained that the decision to collaborate with the PIF was in the “best interest” of golf.

“I’m confident that we’ve done something that’s in the best interest of our sport,” he continued, “and ultimately in the best interest of PGA Tour members.”

The decision also sparked outrage from the families of 9/11 victims, who accused the PGA Tour of being “paid Saudi shills.” Monahan said he regrets keeping everyone in the dark while the partnership was being negotiated.

“I think about the fact that I allowed confidentiality to prevail here,” he said. “And in allowing confidentiality to prevail, I did not communicate to various important constituents, the families of 9/11; and I regret that. I really do.”

Watch above via The Golf Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com