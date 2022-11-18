Qatar Slammed For Banning Beer At Budweiser-Sponsored World Cup: ‘Biggest Bait And Switch In The History Of Organized Sports!’

Soccer fans bashed Qatar after officials decided to ban the sale of beer on Friday in and around the stadiums at the Budweiser-sponsored 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup has come under heavy criticism since FIFA announced the country would host the tournament. Qatar’s poor human rights record was discussed after many migrant workers were killed throughout the construction of the new stadiums and hotels.

Qatari officials have clashed with international journalists covering the soccer tournament. They stopped a Danish journalist from his live report and threatened to smash his camera if the TV crew did not shut off the camera. British broadcasters suggested that fans were hired to welcome the England national team to their hotel. CBS Sports analyst Grant Wahl was forced to remove a picture from his phone by Qatari security.

Now Qatar decided it was best to ban the sale of alcohol in and around the stadiums. FIFA announced the ban in a statement:

Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters. There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums. Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans. The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Social media users did not react kindly to FIFA and Qatar’s announcement.

The biggest bait and switch in the history of organized sports!! https://t.co/2Pelqz42Df — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) November 18, 2022

Unequivocally a stupid and anti-fan move, yes, but if we’re not careful it’ll get the Qatar conversation focused on beer, and not the other weightier things they’d rather we not discuss. https://t.co/Iy3CgG8pNR — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) November 18, 2022

Stay in shipping containers and be sober at the games!!! Qatar World Cup 2022!!! https://t.co/wVuOrkOkrb — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 18, 2022

People are more pissed about this than the untold number of Nepalese slave workers that died at a rate of *one per day* while building these soccer stadiums. 44 Nepalese workers died from June 4 – August 8. https://t.co/P15VYfK9V6 — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) November 18, 2022

A lot of Europeans are suddenly about to care deeply about human rights https://t.co/3uy6uUAJq8 — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) November 18, 2022

“The ban on alcohol consumption seemed to apply only to fans attending games. Beer & other drinks, including an official FIFA Champagne and an array of sommelier-selected wines, will still be available in stadium luxury suites reserved for FIFA officials & other wealthy guests.” https://t.co/u53gajX72X — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 18, 2022

Love this , how corrupt FIFA have been played ! https://t.co/pyxah2r5mc — Susie McCabe (@susie_mccabe) November 18, 2022

Increasingly feels like they launched a World Cup bid without Googling 'FOOTBALL' https://t.co/wUlbdhvdOR — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) November 18, 2022

“Beer and other drinks, including an official FIFA Champagne and an array of sommelier-selected wines, will still be available in stadium luxury suites reserved for FIFA officials and other wealthy guests.” #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/HkbntxGFt1 — Rudi Schuller (@RudiSchuller) November 18, 2022

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com