Raiders Owner Mark Davis Would Welcome Kaepernick ‘With Open Arms’ If He Signed For The Team

As we all know, Colin Kaepernick has been without a football team for over five years now, as the former signal caller continues to look for a home after kneeling during the national anthem.

Whether you agree “Kap” has been blackballed or not, it seems the owners of the NFL have stood in solidarity as the once Super Bowl QB hasn’t received a phone call to come tryout for a team this offseason.

That all might change thanks to Las Vegas Raiders owner, Mark Davis, who recently spoke fondly of Kaepernick on NBC Sports Bay Area’s show Race in America: A Candid Conversation, stating that he’d welcome the former San Francisco 49er into the Raider locker room if the chance arose.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he has spoken with Colin Kaepernick. Says Colin has ‘a message for society as a whole.’ And if his front office wants to invite the QB to earn a roster spot, he ‘would welcome him with open arms.’ https://t.co/aPfkE1gtvB — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 27, 2022

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

The Davis family, particularly Mark’s late father Al Davis, has been known to try out-of-the-box methods in the NFL, often rubbing the league office and other owners the wrong way. But that never stopped the Davises as they look to gain the edge over their opponents any way they can.

Mark continued on, comparing Kaepernick to Tommie Smith, the Olympic sprinter banished for raising fisted gloves during the medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympics.

“In the same vein, Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed a lot of the things that he could have been doing in his life to get a message across about police violence and equity and inclusion in America,” he stated. “I stand by that.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being. I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.

“I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole,” Davis stated.

The former QB last played in 2016, sporting a modest 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games for the 49ers.

