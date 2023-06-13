Golf PR flacks have already grown tired of the players being asked about the PGA Tour’s deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Open, a reporter asked defending Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick how he and his peers felt about the deal unifying the PGA Tour and PIF, the operator of LIV Golf.

Before Fitzpatrick even began his response, the press conference moderator was quick to shut it down.

“I think it’s been asked and answered,” the representative said, “so we’re gonna move on to U.S. Open topics.”

Gonna be a lot of this happening this week. pic.twitter.com/iiQ0SkOu07 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 12, 2023

Last week, the PGA Tour shook the sports landscape when it announced a partnership agreement with the PIF. It came as a surprise because many members of the Tour — including Commissioner Jay Monahan and golfer Rory McIlroy — were openly critical of the rival golf organization. In reference to Saudi Arabia’s human rights issues, some have accused the PGA Tour of taking the “blood money” tied to the PIF. Monahan, on the other hand, has maintained the deal was done for the benefit of the sport.

Regardless of its true purpose, the U.S. government has already indicated the deal will be investigated. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced Monday that an official review of the deal has been opened.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com