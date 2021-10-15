Rich Eisen Eviscerates Kyrie Irving for Standing up for the Voiceless: The Same People Who Told You ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

Kyrie Irving’s reason for refusing to get vaccinated remains unclear, but one report from The Athletic claims the NBA superstar wants to be a “voice for the voiceless,” a motive that baffled sports radio host Rich Eisen.

“Voiceless? All you got to do is turn on Fox News every night. And they’re the most watched cable network on cable television,” Eisen said.

“Kyrie Irving is right now telling his Nets teammates he’s taking up the mantle for the voiceless?” Eisen continued. “And I’ll just tell you this Kyrie…a lot of those voiceless thought that you speaking up with your voice on behalf of social justice, you should have ‘shut up and dribbled.’”

Throughout his NBA career, Irving has been outspoken on a variety of social justice issues. The NBA star with Native American heritage opposed the Dakota Access Pipeline, he released a documentary about Breonna Taylor and he wore an “I Can’t Breathe’ shirt after Eric Garner was choked to death be a New York City police officer in 2014.

To Eisen’s point, Irving’s social justice activism has not been praised by many of the people who are now applauding the seven-time NBA All-Star’s opposition to the vaccine.

“And if you want to take up a voice for the voiceless – use your voice!” Eisen ranted. “Which you didn’t do when you had a press conference elsewhere because you didn’t take the vaccine for an unspecified reason, that if this is the specified reason – I don’t get.”

Wednesday night, Irving spoke on Instagram Live for more than 20-minutes. But he created more questions than answers, attempting to support the vaccinated and unvaccinated, without ever specifying his reason for skipping the jab.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin the 2021-22 NBA season next week without Irving, recently informing the point guard that he will be benched until compliant with local vaccine mandates.

