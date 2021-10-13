Kyrie Irving’s Anti-Vaxx Position Makes Him a Conservative Darling Overnight: ‘Sacrificed More Than Kaepernick Ever Did!’
Brooklyn Nets point guard, and reported flat-earther, Kyrie Irving was suspended by his team Tuesday afternoon after his continued refusal to abide by an NBA-wide Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Irving is a phenomenal basketball player, has a world-class handle, is reliable from three-point range, and can penetrate and finish at the hoop with literally anyone. And now he has also become a conservative darling overnight, for his steadfast refusal to get vaccinated.
Irving had Covid during last year’s NBA season, but he claims his decision to not get vaccinated is not an anti-vaxx position, but something larger. The Athletic reported as much in a tweet that read: “Multiple sources with direct knowledge of Kyrie Irving’s decision have told The Athletic that Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates.”
Almost immediately, notable conservatives on Twitter praised Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated. Donald Trump, Jr. favorably compared him to Colin Kaepernick, saying “Kyrie just sacrificed more than Kaepernick ever did!” Candace Owens also praised the Nets point guard, as did many others with overnight tweets. To wit:
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com