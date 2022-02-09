Shaq Hilariously Outs TNT After they Pleaded ‘Technical Difficulties’ to Stop Airing Celtics-Nets Blowout

The Brooklyn Nets are an absolute disaster right now, but media obligations required TNT to air their game against the Boston Celtics.

The worst part about the less than thrilling Nets-Celtics matchup, which featured none of Brooklyn’s Big-3, was that the NBA had a great game taking place about 100 miles away from Brooklyn, between the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

With the Nets jumping out to an embarrassing 28-2 deficit, TNT was going to have to get creative if they wanted to keep their audience tuned in for their Tuesday night slate of games. That creativity came in the way of “technical difficulties,” as described by TNT’s Adam Lefkoe.

Late in the game’s third quarter, the feed curiously froze while Boston led Brooklyn 89-59. After going to an emergency commercial break, TNT returned with their studio crew.

“When they do get power back, we will check it out,” Lefkoe said.

“Did you say when they get power back?” studio analyst Shaquille O’Neal asked.

“When they get power in the truck,” Lefkoe said, to further clarify why they were no longer airing Nets-Celtics from Brooklyn.

But thankful that he no longer had to suffer through the deplorable game, O’Neal believed the technical difficulties may have been intentional. “Somebody just walked by and said ‘man, I don’t want the world to see this!’ And just unplugged the truck,” O’Neal said.

Instead of Nets-Celtics, TNT went to a live look-in of the Sixers-Suns matchup, airing most of the game’s fourth quarter. TNT did not own the rights to the broadcast, which aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia, preventing them from fully carrying the game.

But during the live look-in, TNT used its studio crew O’Neal, Lefkoe, Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade to provide commentary for most of the fourth quarter to show the Suns 114-109 victory over Philly, appeasing basketball fans across the country.

