During an interview with NBC anchor Hoda Kotb Wednesday morning, Simone Biles suggested the abuse she suffered from former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar could have led to her temporary withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Biles pulled out from team gymnastics events at the Summer Games citing mental health concerns, a decision that was criticized by many as they questioned her toughness and loyalty. After returning to win bronze on the beam final, Kotb asked Biles if Nassar’s abuse impacted her in Tokyo.

Kotb recalled one of the reasons Biles decided to compete in Tokyo was because the gymnast “didn’t want people to forget what happened with Larry Nassar.”

“Do you think that affected you at all, this time around?” Kotb asked.

“Now that I think about it, maybe in the back of my head, probably yes,” Biles said on NBC’s Today. “Cause there are certain triggers that you don’t even know, and I think it could have (affected me).”

Although this was the first time Biles publicly discussed the possibility that Nassar may have “triggered” her at the Tokyo Olympics, it was not the first time the star gymnast addressed being abused by the disgraced doctor.

In 2018, Kotb interviewed Biles shortly after Nassar received a sentence of 40 to 175 years in Michigan State prison for sexually assaulting hundreds of young women and girls. “He can’t hurt you anymore,” Kotb told Biles during the 2018 interview, as the gymnast answered, “No, he can not,” through tears.

Biles also previously stated she takes anxiety medicine and regularly goes to therapy since being abused by Nassar.

