The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just shed one diva wide receiver, but according to Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, the best replacement is an even older diva wide receiver.

On Sunday, NFL star Antonio Brown quit the Bucs by stripping his uniform off and parading into the locker room during the third quarter of their game against the New York Jets. It was the latest incident and the final straw in Tampa for Brown, whose career has been marred by self-inflicted scandals on and off the field.

Although he’s still a talent, moving on from the 33-year-old wideout was a necessary course of action for the Bucs, who announced Brown was no longer with the team immediately after the game. As Tom Brady pursues his eighth Super Bowl championship, rumors are swarming about who should take Brown’s place and 48-year-old wide receiver Terrell Owens recently stepped up to offer his services.

Even though Owens proved to be a headache for numerous NFL locker rooms during his career, Bayless believes he could be a fit in Tampa.

“I believe he is in the best shape of any 48-year-old in the world,” Bayless claimed, a broad analysis that would be very hard to confirm.

“He’s ready to play,” Bayless declared of Owens. “If Tom Brady bought into that, I believe that he could step in right now and produce at some level, he could catch…three balls for 45-yards, whatever it might be from Tom Brady. I believe he’d be an addition to this team!”

Owens has not played in an NFL game since 2010, back when Barack Obama was still in his first term as president. It’s seemingly outrageous to assume he’s still NFL-ready more than a decade later. But Bayless is also the last sportscaster standing who believes Tim Tebow can be a successful NFL player.

With the playoffs looming, the Bucs will most likely cut their losses and move forward with a receiving core that still includes Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski. All-Pro receiver Chris Godwin is out after suffering a knee injury in Week 15.

Watch above via Fox Sports

