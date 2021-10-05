Skip Bayless Rips Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving for Being the ‘Ultimate Distraction’: ‘His Brain Isn’t Attached to Maturity’

With more than 95 percent of NBA players already vaccinated against Covid-19, Kyrie Irving remains one of the last holdouts. Fox Sports host Skip Bayless ripped the Brooklyn Nets superstar Tuesday morning, blasting him for seeking the spotlight.

“If you had given me a list going into this of players that I thought would be the last holdout against getting vaccinated, he would be at the top,” Bayless said of Irving.

Because of New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate, Irving will be unable to enter the Nets’ arena for home games if he continues to refuse the jab, a decision that could cost the NBA star more than $15 million in salary.

“He is about conspiracy theories, he is world be flat, he is UFOs, he is Illuminati,” Bayless told his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. “I love it that he thinks hard…but sometimes his brain isn’t attached to the kind of maturity that should be coming along as he’s about to turn 30.”

Last month, a report from Rolling Stone claimed Irving was buying into wild vaccine conspiracies by following and liking Instagram posts that considered the jab a plan of satan to control Black communities.

“Kyrie hasn’t been forced to grow up because he’s been pretty blessed,” Bayless continued. “Because he is such a deep thinker, he wants to be the last holdout and he says, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction,’ but in the end he really wants to be the ultimate distraction. He wants the spotlight on him.”

Irving is not alone in his stance against the vaccine. Other NBA players such as Bradley Beal and Jonathan Isaac have preached their vaccine hesitancy as well. But Irving is currently the only NBA player in a city with indoor vaccine mandates who is refusing the jab.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, a previous holdout, reportedly chose to get vaccinated in compliment with San Francisco protocols, after his attempt at a religious exemption was declined.

Watch above via Fox Sports

