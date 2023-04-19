ESPN analyst Jay Williams had a very theatrical way of expressing his frustration with the NBA’s decision to suspend Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“You see what I’m holding, NBA? You see what this is?” he said while holding two rolls of toiler paper on Wednesday’s episode of Keyshawn, JWill & Max. “This is called tissues. Soft! The NBA is the reason why people think NBA players are soft.”

On Tuesday night, the NBA announced Green would serve a one-game suspension after stomping on Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis did grab Green’s leg and receive a flagrant foul penalty 1 for the incident, but Green was handed a flagrant 2 for appearing to deliberately stomp on Sabonis in retaliation. Green’s ejection likely contributed to the Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Kings. They now trail 0-2 in the series and will be without Green for Game 3.

In the NBA’s statement, the league said Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts” factored into its decision. Green also seemed to celebrate the announcement of his ejection – likely to pump up his teammates – and even got into a verbal exchange with fans behind the Warriors’ bench.

Williams, however, saw the incident differently. To him, that intensity is what fans want and there shouldn’t have been any additional punishment after the game. In fact, he didn’t think Green’s stomp warranted a flagrant 2.

“If the reasoning for this comes out that the reason why the NBA suspended him for one game in the playoffs is because it was the way he acted with (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver in the stands, and him yelling at the crowd, and that being a really big thing, OK, I get it,” Williams said. “But this is playoff basketball. Playoff basketball. The NBA suspending him is the reason why players get angry at this whole narrative with them being called soft.”

