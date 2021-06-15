Spotify Just Paid Alex Cooper and the Call Her Daddy Podcast $60 Million to Ditch Barstool

One year after Call Her Daddy went though an ugly divorce, with hosts Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn splitting, Barstool Sports is officially losing one of their most successful podcast brands.

With Franklyn parting ways with the podcast for a solo venture last year, Cooper is now leaving Barstool as well, moving Call Her Daddy to Spotify in a monster deal worth more than $60 million. According to Variety, the contract is for three years, paying Cooper around $20 million annually.

“I’m incredibly thankful for everyone who has supported, helped and been a part of Call Her Daddy. From its start three years ago, the show has always been about challenging the status-quo and manifesting conversations that previously only happened behind closed doors,” Cooper said in a statement. “I can’t wait for this next chapter with Spotify, where I will continue raising the bar with great content and guests for the Daddy Gang.”

The new deal yanks Call Her Daddy from Barstool Sports, making the podcast exclusive to Spotify. All existing and future episodes will be available on Spotify as of July 21, where the show will continue to be free for listeners. The news of Cooper’s departure from Barstool comes one day after Franklyn claimed she feared the company’s crazed fans.

Barstool Sports has been the home for Call Her Daddy since 2018, where Cooper and Franklyn began as co-hosts, sharing their unfiltered thoughts on sex and dating. The move to Spotify will reportedly make Cooper their highest paid female podcast host to date, and creates a significant void for Barstool to fill.

